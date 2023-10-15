The unusual electricity trends of 2023, explained
Summary
- While power demand typically peaks in the summer, this year’s cooler summer and drier monsoon delayed it to 1 September. But due to the late rains last month, electricity use dropped 7.8% since August for the biggest month-on-month drop in a year.
For the summer of 2023, India’s power ministry had predicted a peak electricity demand of 230 gigawatts (GW). But given an erratic and milder summer early on, the projection was not met until August, instead of the usual peak of June or July. Thanks to the driest August in 123 years, the monsoon months’ peak demand turned out to be 7.5% greater than that of the hottest summer months, a record gap in at least 15 years, a Mint analysis showed.