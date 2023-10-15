The unusual electricity trends of 2023, explained

August impact

Despite the sharp decline in consumption last month, India ended up using 6.7% more electricity in the September quarter than the June quarter, given the strong August impact. That’s also a record, barring the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021, when the June-quarter electricity consumption was low. The increase was particularly sharp in northern and central states, while in the south, electricity use dropped as the season transitioned to monsoon rains, according to our analysis. The official southwest monsoon period is June to September, but the analysis compares two full quarters to capture similar time periods, and also because in June, the monsoon is still taking its time to cover the whole country.