The US is trying to cripple Russia’s vast Arctic LNG project
Anna Hirtenstein , Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Apr 2024, 10:49 AM IST
SummarySupercooled gas has quickly become one of the world’s most important energy sources—and a geopolitical flashpoint.
Supercooled gas has quickly become one of the world’s most important energy sources—and a flashpoint between Russia and the U.S.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less