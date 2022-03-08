The US shifts focus to Venezuelan oil, but output is low

When the opposition three years ago thought it would be able to unseat Mr. Maduro because of U.S. support and sanctions, a group of oil analysts tried to determine what it would take to get the industry on its feet. To add 2 million barrels a day to what was already in production would require up to $15 billion in investments a year over five to seven years, Mr. Monaldi said. That would presume adding each year an average of 300,000 barrels a day to 400,000 barrels a day in production, a highly ambitious goal.