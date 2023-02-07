The world needs hydrocarbons, says COP28 president
Last year, despite an ongoing war, fears of recession, and a world still recovering from Covid, annual global investment in clean energy exceeded $1 trillion for the first time. And the trajectory is only going up. Most of this new growth will be driven by the dynamic economies of Asia
New Delhi: The world needs hydrocarbons and the current energy system cannot be unplugged before a new energy system is built, said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, president-designate of the UN COP-28 climate change summit, on Tuesday.
