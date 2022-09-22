There is growing momentum for low-emission hydrogen fuel: IEA

By 2030, the production of low-emission hydrogen might reach 16 million to 24 million tonnes annually, with more than half coming from electrolysers powered by renewable energy if all projects presently in development are successful. The ability of the globe to create hydrogen using electrolysers might increase to up to 290 gigawatts in 2030 as opposed to 0.5 gigawatts in 2021 if all projects now in the pipeline are completed. According to the paper, in areas with abundant renewable resources and those that now depend on imported fossil fuels for hydrogen generation, renewable hydrogen may already compete with hydrogen derived from fossil fuels based on current pricing.