There must be competition in power sector: Raj Kumar Singh

“There must be competition in this sector, so that the people can choose a distribution company which gives more efficient service at a lower price. For example, the private distribution company in Kolkata has one of the highest tariffs in the country and is a monopoly. If the proposed amendments happens that company will face competition. Why you want to protect this private company from competition is not clear," the letter said in the backdrop of Banerjee’s opposition and her earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the states were not consulted properly.