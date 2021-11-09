There’s an $80 billion hole in India’s climate pledge

How then to reform discoms? Better software and demand-management systems may boost their ability to absorb renewables, as Sumant Sinha, chairman of ReNew Energy Global Plc, one of India’s biggest producers of clean electricity, told Bloomberg News last month. However, efficiency gains alone won’t address the problem of being stuck with older vintages of more expensive power purchase deals. “Utilities which enjoy superior contracts will have cheaper power — it has less to do with management skills," says energy analyst Rahul Tongia at the New Delhi-based Centre for Social and Economic Progress. An overdue change may be to move wholesale demand away from long-term agreements to spot power exchanges, which today handle only about 5% of electricity consumed in India.