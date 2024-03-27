Thermal capacity addition gains pace in FY24 amid high power demand projections
India has seen a multifold rise in its thermal capacity addition so far in FY24 (April-February) from a year ago, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.
New Delhi: Despite ambitious net-zero targets and an ongoing energy transition, India’s coal production continues to meet its growing electricity demand. The country recorded a multifold rise in its thermal capacity addition so far in FY24 (April-February) to 5.75 GW compared to just 450 MW a year ago, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).