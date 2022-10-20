Thermal capacity build-up still key to energy security3 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Despite renewables growth, thermal and hydropower will remain critical for India’s energy mix
Despite renewables growth, thermal and hydropower will remain critical for India’s energy mix
NEW DELHI : Rising power demand following the post-covid opening up of the economy has brought thermal power generators into focus. While renewable capacities are growing at a fast pace, the dependence on thermal and hydropower will continue, considering that renewables contribute in low double digits, and may not be able to meet peak seasonal demand, said analysts.