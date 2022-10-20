Thermal capacity build-up still key to energy security

The government’s focus on increasing hydropower capacity and expanding the renewables portfolio can help reduce India’s carbon footprint, but the dependence on thermal assets is still critical and necessitates a further expansion of capacity. Over 1,00GW of generation capacity (ex-nuclear) is under construction or is being implemented, according to analysts. As of August-end, 27.6GW thermal capacity is under construction at a cumulative cost of ₹2.3 trillion (out of which ₹1.5 trillion has been spent), said analysts at ICICI Securities. However, most of it is being developed by central public sector undertakings and state PSUs. About 11.9GW is being developed by CPSUs, and the balance of 15.6GW is by state PSUs.