Thermal power PLF estimated to improve to 63% in FY24: Icra

All-India electricity demand is expected to remain healthy at over 7% in FY2023 despite growth slowdown post Q1 of this fiscal, and grow at 5-5.5% in FY2024
New Delhi: Thermal power plant load factor or capacity utilisation will improve to 63% in FY24, fuelled by strong demand growth along with subdued capacity addition in the sector, rating agency Icra said.
“All-India electricity demand to remain healthy at over 7% in FY2023 despite growth slowdown post Q1 of this fiscal; and grow at 5-5.5% in FY2024. The estimates are based on the fact that all-India electricity demand increased by 10.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in 8M FY2023, because of the severe heat wave in North & Central India and a favourable base," Icra said in a statement.
A plant load factor (PLF) is a measure of average capacity utilisation of a thermal power unit. In the electricity industry, load factor is a measure of the output of a power plant compared to the maximum output it could produce.
“Growing energy demand along with subdued capacity addition in the thermal segment is leading to an improvement in average thermal PLF level for the Gencos/IPPs at all India level, which is expected to improve from 58% in FY2022 to about 62% in the current fiscal and thereafter to about 63% in FY2024,“ Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate ratings, ICRA, said.
“Sustained energy demand growth is also expected to improve the visibility on signing of new PPAs for the private thermal IPPs, as also evident from the recent medium-term (5-year) PPA tender for 4.5 GW issued by PFC Consulting Ltd. On the contrary, lack of long/medium term PPAs remained one of the major concerns for private thermal IPPs in the power sector," he added.
From the perspective of the fuel mix in energy generation on all India basis, coal as a fuel contributed a dominant share (73%) in FY2022. The same is estimated to come down gradually to about 58% in FY2030, considering cumulative renewable energy (RE) capacity of 350 GW under ICRA’s base case scenario, according to rating agency Icra.
As a result, dependency on coal as fuel is expected to continue with a sizeable share to meet the energy demand, despite the strong policy focus and growing capacity addition in the RE segment, it added.
The average spot power tariffs in the day ahead market (DAM) of the Indian Energy Exchange remained high at Rs. 5.9 per unit in YTD FY2023 against the long-term average of Rs. 3.0 - 3.5 per unit, owing to the sharp revival in electricity demand and high coal prices. While the prices have moderated post-July ’22, the full-year average spot tariff in FY2023 is estimated to remain elevated at over Rs. 5.0 per unit against Rs. 4.4 per unit in FY2022.
“The discoms in several states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, J&K and Rajasthan among others have received sanctions from PFC and REC aggregating to Rs. 1 trillion to clear the outstanding dues (as of June 2022) to the power generating companies through installments of 12-48 months under late payment surcharge (LPS) scheme. This is a near-term positive for Gencos/IPPs due to the liquidation of overdues,“ said Vikram V, vice president & sector head – corporate ratings, Icra
“As per our channel check, the payments from the discoms for the bills raised post-June 2022 in participating states under LPS are reported to be timely aided by the penalty provisions of LPS. However, sustainability of the same would be critically dependent on discoms’ ability to improve their financial profile through a focus on improvement in operating inefficiencies, timely revision of tariffs and timely realization of dues from state government and government departments," he added.
The rating agency expects that the outlook for the distribution segment remains negative amid the weak operating efficiencies, lack of timely and adequate tariff revisions, and delays in receiving payments from respective state government and government bodies.
“The outlook for the thermal generation segment also remains negative and, in this context, the progress on signing of new PPAs, as well as sustained improvement in the thermal PLF levels, remain key moniterables," it said.