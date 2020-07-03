Thermal power will continue to meet India’s energy needs

Ashwani Dudeja, country head, Shell Energy, concurred. “We need a complementary source of power for renewables and gas is a flexible source of generation, in that gas-based power is more competitive than storage at current prices and can provide a neat solution for round-the-clock power. Right now, many (developers) are choosing to go with hydel and coal rather than gas. As penetration of renewables increases from the current 10% to 12-14% in the energy mix, there will be grid-balancing issues, like we are already seeing in some southern states. India has 24GW of stranded natural gas-based power capacity. Given the current LNG prices, there is need for a solar-natural gas hybrid policy," he said.