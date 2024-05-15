Thermax sees green hydrogen, chemicals as key investment areas
Bhandari explained that green hydrogen and chemicals will primarily be areas of significant investment, with significant revenue expected to commence towards the end of a two-to three-year horizon. Green hydrogen can power clean transportation, and is used to manufacture chemicals and fertilizers.
Mumbai: With a strong push for green hydrogen production, electrolyzer manufacturers have come under increased focus. Industrial machines maker Thermax sees green hydrogen, produced by splitting water molecules in an electrolyzer using green energy, as a key investment segment, significant revenue from which will likely start flowing in after about three years, its managing director and chief executive Ashish Bhandari said.