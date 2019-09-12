New Delhi: The third global renewable energy investors’ meet and expo (RE-Invest) that was to coincide with the second general assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to be held in New Delhi has been postponed.

“The third RE-Invest was scheduled from 31 October to 2 November. It has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," said a person aware of the development requesting anonymity.

This is not for the first time that the marque global event has been postponed causing India embarrassment. Even the second RE-Invest conference was postponed multiple times before it was finally held in October 2018. It was here that SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son had offered to supply free electricity to International Solar Alliance (ISA) member-countries including India, once its contracts to supply power in these countries expire after 25 years.

“Objective of the event is to attract the right investments in renewable energy (RE) and present India’s RE story to the world," the government said in an earlier statement.

The postponement comes in the backdrop of ISA, the first treaty-based international government organization headquartered in India, becoming the country’s calling card on climate change.

India has been trying to rejig its energy mix in favour of green energy sources. At present, India has an installed power generation capacity of 357,875MW, of which around 22%, or 880.47 GW, is generated through clean energy projects. Of this solar and wind comprises 29.55 GW and 36.37 GW respectively.