This industrial metal can electrify India’s growth. But where are the ores?

Again, in May 2018, the plant was permanently shut by the Tamil Nadu government for repeatedly violating pollution norms. The Madras High Court upheld the state government’s order in August 2020. The beleaguered copper smelter almost got another lease of life when the first bench of the Supreme Court, under chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud, on 14 February this year, suggested the setting up of a bipartisan committee to look at ways to restart the plant. It was hearing a special leave petition filed by Vedanta Ltd against the closure. “Health of the people has to be protected but at the same time, the facility should not be lost either. India should not lose an asset," chief justice Chandrachud had observed.