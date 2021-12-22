Three sovereign funds are eyeing RIL's clean energy unit

As outlined by Ambani in June, RIL plans to spend ₹60,000 crore on four so-called giga factories for making solar photovoltaic modules, electrolyzer, fuel cell and energy storage. RIL, which generates more than half its revenue from refining and chemicals, is pivoting to clean energy, with plans to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar and plans to help set up 100 GW of solar energy by 2030.