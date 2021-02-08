Subscribe
Home >Industry >Energy >Tightening oil supplies inject new momentum into price rally
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Tightening oil supplies inject new momentum into price rally

5 min read . 01:40 PM IST Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal

  • Signs of strength under the surface of the energy market suggest further gains for crude prices, some investors and analysts say

A booming rally in oil markets has pushed crude prices to their highest levels since near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, powered by production curbs and recovering demand.

Brent-crude futures, the benchmark in energy markets, have risen more than 50% since the end of October and are approaching $60 a barrel for the first time since Covid-19 began to erode oil demand in early 2020. Futures for West Texas Intermediate—or WTI, the main grade of U.S. crude—last week surpassed $55 a barrel for the first time in over a year.

