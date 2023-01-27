Timeline for completion of solar projects bid before BCD announcement extended6 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:27 PM IST
On 9 March, 2021, Centre announced that from 1 April, 2022 any import of solar PV modules would attract basic customs duty (BCD) of 40% and import of solar PV cells would attract BCD of 25%
NEW DELHI : In a bid to provide relief to stuck solar power projects amid module shortage, Centre has allowed the extension of the timeline for completion of projects for which bids were finalized before the announcement of the basic customs duty on modules.
