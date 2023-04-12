Timely availability of land and clearances crucial for early production of coal: coal secretary1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
- Meena said that timely availability of land and other clearances are of paramount importance in ensuring early production of coal from newly allocated blocks
NEW DELHI : The coal ministry will be initiating all possible steps to further fast pace domestic coal production and evacuation process, Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said on Wednesday.
