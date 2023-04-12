Home / Industry / Energy /  Timely availability of land and clearances crucial for early production of coal: coal secretary
NEW DELHI : The coal ministry will be initiating all possible steps to further fast pace domestic coal production and evacuation process, Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said on Wednesday.

Addressing an interactive session with coal block allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks, Meena said that timely availability of land and other clearances are of paramount importance in ensuring early production of coal from newly allocated blocks. 

In his key note address, the secretary said that the nominated authority in the ministry is in the process of developing a portal for timely monitoring and resolution of issues in this regard.

Coal secretary underlined the need of increasing energy consumption to satisfy the requirements of our rapidly developing economy, as well as reducing reliance on coal imports. 

He added that the ministry of Coal is aggressively promoting AtmaNirbhar Bharat, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meena pointed out that the coal industry seeks to promote a model of sustainable development in which coal mining co-exists with efforts to safeguard the environment, conserve resources, care for society and maintain our forests and wildlife.

Till now, six tranches of commercial coal mines auction have been completed and a total of 87 coal mines have been successfully auctioned having cumulative PRC of 220.52 million Tonne per Annum (MTPA)with annual revenue generation estimated at Rs. 33,231 crore considering production at aggregated peak rate capacity.

The Ministry of Coal has achieved 115.77 MT of coal production from the captive and commercial coal mines for the year 2022-23.

