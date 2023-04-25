Timely implementation of market reforms key to improve financial viability of PSP: ICRA

Timely implementation of market reforms key to improve financial viability of PSP: ICRA2 min read 25 Apr 2023, 08:35 PM IST
- According to the report, the levelised tariff for pumped storage hydro projects in the base case (capital cost of ₹6.5 crore per MW and 16.5% return on equity) is estimated at ₹4.98 per unit while the landed tariff including cost of energy required for pumping is estimated at Rs. 8.92 per unit
NEW DELHI : The timely implementation of market reforms is important to improve the financial viability of pumped storage hydro project (PSP) in the country, according a report by ratings agency Icra Ltd.
