To Slow Climate Change, Curb Methane First

The industry must shift its course and commit to serious methane reductions. Investor-owned and national oil companies should pledge to keep methane emissions below 0.2% of natural-gas production, an ambitious target but one that some operations have already achieved. For some companies, that would mean cutting methane pollution by 80%. Because global temperatures are rising and cuts to methane pollution could help counteract that, the fossil-fuel industry should meet these targets by 2030, not 2050.