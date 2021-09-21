Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Torrent Power acquires 156 MW wind power plants from CESC for Rs790 crore

Torrent Power acquires 156 MW wind power plants from CESC for Rs790 crore

Premium
Torrent Power currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,879 MW comprising of 2,730 MW gas‐based capacity, 787 MW renewable capacity and 362 MW coal‐based capacity.  Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 07:39 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Surya Vidyut operates 156 MW Wind power plants, spread across the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Torrent Power has entered into a share purchase pact to acquire 156 MW wind power projects for about 790 crore from Surya Vidyut, wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited, the company said today.

Torrent Power has entered into a share purchase pact to acquire 156 MW wind power projects for about 790 crore from Surya Vidyut, wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited, the company said today.

Surya Vidyut operates 156 MW Wind power plants (the Projects), spread across the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Surya Vidyut operates 156 MW Wind power plants (the Projects), spread across the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the Projects are with respective state discoms for a period of 25 years, with weighted average PPA tariff of Rs. 4.68/ kWh.

The acquisition is further subject to customary conditions for transaction closure.

Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of 20,500 Cr and market cap of 75,000, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

Torrent Power currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,879 MW comprising of 2,730 MW gas‐based capacity, 787 MW renewable capacity and 362 MW coal‐based capacity.

Further, renewable power projects of 815 MW are under development, of which LOAs have been received and PPA has been executed for projects of 515 MW.

CESC Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. CESC Limited (53.79%), Haldia Energy Limited (46.21%) along with other Nominal Shareholders hold 100% equity share capital of Surya Vidyut Limited.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Indian car market blueprint that derailed Ford’s drive

Premium

Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty nears 17,450; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

The 6-Year coma of Acrysil shares

Premium

Why India needs grid-scale battery storage

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!