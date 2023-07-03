Torrent Power ventures into green hydrogen blending project, eyes cleaner energy mix

New Delhi: Torrent Group’s integrated power utility, Torrent Power Limited has embarked on a path-breaking initiative aimed at a greener future by commencing work on a pilot project for blending green hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas in its city gas distribution (CGD) network.

The project, slated for completion within eight months, represents a significant stride in Torrent Power’s foray into the GH2 business in India, underlining its commitment to fostering a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix.

“The ambitious pilot project, utilizing an Alkaline Electrolyzer, aims to blend approximately 2.5% GH2 into the CGD network, positioning it as one of the most substantial private sector blending initiatives in the country," the company said in a press release.

“GH2, generated through water electrolysis powered by renewable sources, offers a gradual transition towards a cleaner energy alternative when blended with the existing natural gas supply, it added.

Torrent Power, leveraging its robust presence in the renewable energy sector, aspires to emerge as a leading end-to-end GH2 solution provider for industrial and commercial players across India. The company’s proactive approach towards integrating GH2 into its business operations resonates with its commitment to sustainability.

Moreover, Torrent Power is actively exploring the development of export-oriented green ammonia, signaling its keen interest in various states and its eagerness to expand its green energy portfolio.

At present, Torrent Power boasts an installed power generation capacity of 4.1 GW, predominantly sourced from clean energy alternatives. Gas accounts for 2.7 GW of its capacity, while renewables, including solar and wind power generation, contribute 1.07 GW.

The company also has an additional 0.7 GW of renewable capacity in various stages of development, reflecting its concerted efforts to expand its renewable generation capacity in line with its sustainability goals and the government’s vision of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Torrent Power’s commitment to green energy extends beyond the GH2 project, with endeavors in Pumped Hydro Storage and Green Hydrogen.

With a turnover of approximately Rs. 25,000 crore (approximately $3 billion), Torrent Power operates as the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group. The group’s overall revenues amount to around ₹ 37,000 crore (approximately $4.45 billion), and it boasts a market capitalization of ₹ 75,000 crore (approximately $9 billion).