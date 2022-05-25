TotalEnergies to buy stake in US wind and solar company in green-energy push

TotalEnergies said Wednesday that Clearway is the fifth-largest U.S. renewables player, with 7.7 gigawatts of wind and solar power, and a pipeline of more than three times that volume of renewable and storage projects. The San Francisco-based company has 760 employees. TotalEnergies said the deal was its largest U.S. renewables acquisition and would bring its U.S. green-energy holdings to more than 25 gigawatts.

