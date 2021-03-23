Tourism lull from Thailand to Singapore damping oil demand

In Thailand, gasoline and diesel demand are both only likely to be around 1% higher this year than in 2020, according to IRPC Pcl. The refiner plans to boost run rates at its plant in Rayong province to 95% to 97% of capacity in the second half from 86% to 88% in the first six months, a spokesperson said in emailed response to questions. Another Thai refiner, Bangchak Corp., is restarting its 120,000 barrels a day refinery this month following maintenance and will run it at full capacity thereafter, a spokesperson said.