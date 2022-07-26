TPDDL, Siemens in pact for capacity building training in power distribution

As part of the MoU, TPDDL and Siemens will deliver trainings related to various power distribution equipment and technologies. These programs will also include effective execution, practical applications, real-life usage, setting up & maintenance of electrical networks. Through self-paced learning modules or instructor-led sessions, the companies will jointly work towards providing a hands-on experience with the latest technologies. Under this capacity-building training program designed specifically for discoms, Siemens India will act as the technical guidance partner for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and help in promoting the best practices.