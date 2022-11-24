TPDDL to organise special Lok Adalat for settlement of power theft cases1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:59 PM IST
Consumers who want to settle their power theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives
Consumers who want to settle their power theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives
New Delhi: Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDD), supplying electricity to consumers of North Delhi, will hold a special ‘Lok Adalat’ on 27 November for on-the-spot settlement of power theft and disconnection cases, a statement said on Thursday.