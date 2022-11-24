Home / Industry / Energy /  TPDDL to organise special Lok Adalat for settlement of power theft cases

New Delhi: Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDD), supplying electricity to consumers of North Delhi, will hold a special ‘Lok Adalat’ on 27 November for on-the-spot settlement of power theft and disconnection cases, a statement said on Thursday.

The Lok Adalat will take up cases that are either pending in any court or are yet to be filed. Consumers who want to settle their power theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives carrying authorisation letters, photo IDs, and a copy of their theft bill, it said.

In case of a default, the company will be compelled to initiate criminal proceedings against these consumers under the relevant provision of the Electricity Act, 2003. Consumers can pay their bills through various modes such as demand draft, cheque, credit card, debit card, online modes or cash, it added.

The special court, organised in collaboration with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM, it said. The session will be conducted at permanent Lok Adalat on Mata Sundari Lane and Tata Power -DDL’s EAC Office in Rohini’s Sector-3 in both physical and virtual modes.

Tata Power-DDL said that it has been regularly working towards sensitizing people about the consequences of electricity theft and its penal impact on the consumers and the importance of paying bills on time.

