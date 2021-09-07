Tracking India's green hydrogen revolution

The cost of green hydrogen made by electrolysis is estimated to be around ₹350 per kg and the Centre plans to bring it down to ₹160 per kg by 2029-30. Ambani also said India can set even more aggressive target of achieving under $1 per kg new-age emission free fuel cost within a decade. Such low pricing will make India’s plan to build green hydrogen plants to run on electricity produced by green energy sources a value proposition. Apart from providing grid-scale storage solutions and feedstock for ammonia production, hydrogen can be used for fuel cells and is being leveraged for mobility applications and transportation.

