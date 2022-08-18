Trading by 27 discoms barred over genco dues3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:10 PM IST
The total dues of these discoms amount to ₹5,000 crore with discoms in Telangana owing the highest amount of ₹1,380 crore.
The total dues of these discoms amount to ₹5,000 crore with discoms in Telangana owing the highest amount of ₹1,380 crore.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) has barred power distribution companies of 13 states from buying and selling power on the exchanges starting 19 August, due to delay in their outstanding dues to generation companies (GENCO).