Oil and gas, once eager for Trump’s return, is feeling whiplash

Another concern: After years of production restraint, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers (OPEC+) has finally called time on output cuts. On April 3, the group decided to ramp up production by 411,000 barrels a day starting in May. Several factors drove this decision. Saudi Arabia and other producers are frustrated with overproduction by Kazakhstan and Iraq and may want to punish the cheaters. But this also seems like an effort to test shale producers. Even before the steep price downturn of recent weeks, the market anticipated U.S. production growth would slow substantially this year. Riyadh now may feel more confident about applying pressure.