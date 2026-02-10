Trump to repeal landmark climate finding in huge regulatory rollback
Meridith McGraw , Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Feb 2026, 07:31 pm IST
Move would reverse legal determination that greenhouse gases threaten public health.
The Trump administration is planning this week to repeal the Obama-era scientific finding that serves as the legal basis for federal greenhouse-gas regulation, according to U.S. officials, in the most far-reaching rollback of U.S. climate policy to date.
