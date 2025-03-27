Trump's Venezuelan oil tariff threat to have little impact on India, experts say
Summary
- Crude shipments from Venezuela peaked almost a decade ago and currently account for less than 1% of India's oil imports.
Since taking over as US President for a second time, Donald Trump has kept the world on its toes with an avalanche of tariff threats. While most are yet to materialise, Trump recently announced a 25% tariff on all US trading partners that import crude oil from Venezuela, effective 2 April.