Trump’s oil and gas donors don’t really want to ‘drill, baby, drill’
Benoît Morenne , Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Nov 2024, 07:35 PM IST
SummaryFossil-fuel tycoons helped return Donald Trump to the presidency. Now, they are seeking to lock use of their products for years to come.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump wants oil companies to “drill, baby, drill" on the first day of his presidency, but his fossil-fuel benefactors have a different agenda.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less