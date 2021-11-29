Turkey’s lira crisis exposes reliance on imported energy

Both factors have hurt the economy of Turkey, a member of the Group of 20 and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Benchmark Brent oil prices are up 45% in dollar terms this year. Factor in the plunge in the Turkish lira, and the cost is up 150% even after the slide in crude prices since the Omicron variant of the coronavirus emerged. The lira has lost more than a third of its value since Turkey’s central bank began to cut interest rates in the face of accelerating inflation in September.