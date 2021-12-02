Twenty four states, union territories identify solar cities for development

NEW DELHI: A total of 24 states and union territories have identified cities to be developed as solar cities.

These are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nikobar, Punjab, Goa, Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

“The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has requested each State /Union Territory to select at-least one city to be developed as Solar City. A concept note on developing solar city was circulated to the states/UTs with a request to finalise an action plan for development of the identified cities as solar cities and implement the plan in a time bound manner. Funds available under different schemes can be utilised for development of solar cities. 24 States /UTs have identified cities in this regard," union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a response to Lok Sabha.

These cities will not only add heft to India’s green energy credentials but will also help create demand for a solar equipment manufacturing ecosystem for ingots, wafers, cells and modules. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier called for each state to have at least one such ‘solar city’.

