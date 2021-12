“The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has requested each State /Union Territory to select at-least one city to be developed as Solar City. A concept note on developing solar city was circulated to the states/UTs with a request to finalise an action plan for development of the identified cities as solar cities and implement the plan in a time bound manner. Funds available under different schemes can be utilised for development of solar cities. 24 States /UTs have identified cities in this regard," union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a response to Lok Sabha.

