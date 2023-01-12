UAE announces leadership team for COP28, names oil chief as COP President

NEW DELHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced the leadership team for COP 28 UAE, scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. “Under the directive of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to serve as COP President," an official statement said. Al Jaber will develop the COP28 agenda, in partnership with the UNFCCC’s executive secretary Simon Stiell and the Egyptian COP27 president Sameh Shoukry. “Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), will join Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s COP28 UAE team as the Youth Climate Champion and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, respectively," the statement added. Al Jaber is the first CEO to ever serve as COP president. He is currently the chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. “I sincerely believe that climate action today is an immense economic opportunity for investment in sustainable growth. Finance is the key that can unlock climate action and the UAE is committed to supporting and facilitating the review of the international financial institutions to scale up public financing, leverage private finance and improve access," Jaber said. He added that UAE will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for the climate and low carbon economic growth. “As a nation at the crossroads of the globe, the UAE is well-positioned to build bridges, foster consensus and bring the world together in one shared mission to keep 1.5C alive and protect the planet for the generations who will follow us." Environmental activists were unsettled by Jabar’s appointment, warning that the involvement of a major figure from the oil industry could slow progress in the fight against global warming. Shamma Al Mazrui will serve as the Youth Climate Champion, a new role designed to elevate the global youth voice throughout the COP process and ensure young people’s skills and abilities are prioritized. Razan Al Mubarak will serve as the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion with the mandate to strengthen engagement and mobilize efforts from non-state actors, including private sector partners, cities and other sub-national governments, indigenous peoples, and civil society. “The COP28 leadership team will be supported by the entire UAE government, with Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, continuing to engage in her critical capacity leading the UAE’s domestic efforts in addressing climate change, preserving the environment and food systems transformation," the official statement read. COP27, held in Egypt in November, concluded with the adoption of a hotly contested text on aid to poor countries affected by climate change, but failed to set new ambitions for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The UAE’s hosting of this year’s edition has provoked concern from activists urging a shift away from oil, which produces greenhouse gases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}