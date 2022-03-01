NEW DELHI : Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine , France-based TotalEnergies has announced to cease providing capital for new projects in Russia.

On Tuesday, the company joined its global peers -- Shell and BP -- in condemning the invasion. TotalEnergies holds 19.4% stake in Russia's second largest natural gas producer Novatek.

Apart from its stake in Novatek, the TotalEnergies also has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project and a 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2.

Expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people, TotalEnergies in a statement assured to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia. TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia," it said.

"TotalEnergies condemns Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe," it said.

Total, however, has not announced to exit from its investments in the country as as announced by Shell and BP.

On Monday, Shell announced to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The board of British energy giant BP on Sunday said that it will exit its shareholding in Rosneft. BP has a 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft since 2013.

