Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  Ukriane conflict: TotalEnergies to cease providing capital for new projects in Russia

Ukriane conflict: TotalEnergies to cease providing capital for new projects in Russia

TotalEnergies holds 19.4% stake in Russia's second largest natural gas producer Novatek.
1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • Expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people, TotalEnergies assured to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine , France-based TotalEnergies has announced to cease providing capital for new projects in Russia.

NEW DELHI : Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine , France-based TotalEnergies has announced to cease providing capital for new projects in Russia.

On Tuesday, the company joined its global peers -- Shell and BP -- in condemning the invasion. TotalEnergies holds 19.4% stake in Russia's second largest natural gas producer Novatek.

On Tuesday, the company joined its global peers -- Shell and BP -- in condemning the invasion. TotalEnergies holds 19.4% stake in Russia's second largest natural gas producer Novatek.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apart from its stake in Novatek, the TotalEnergies also has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project and a 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2.

Expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people, TotalEnergies in a statement assured to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia. TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia," it said.

"TotalEnergies condemns Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe," it said.

Total, however, has not announced to exit from its investments in the country as as announced by Shell and BP.

On Monday, Shell announced to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The board of British energy giant BP on Sunday said that it will exit its shareholding in Rosneft. BP has a 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft since 2013.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!