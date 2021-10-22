New Delhi: India’s petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that higher crude oil prices, if not checked will have an impact on global economic recovery.

India has been reeling under high fuel prices with an increasing demand for the Centre and states to cut fuel taxes. India has been expressing its concerns that if global oil prices are not brought under control, global economic recovery could be fragile.

Speaking at the Fifth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Puri said that it’s a win-win only if the price matrix takes care of the requirements of consumers and producers.

India has been making repeated appeals to the Opec-plus grouping that also includes Russia to up production. The global energy markets across fuel sources including crude oil, gas and coal that have been on a boil due to inadequate investments in view of the energy transition.

“Hardeep Singh Puri today said that unless the prices of crude oil are maintained at sustainable levels, it will severely impact the green shoots of global economic recovery. In his Closing Remarks at India Energy Forum CERAWEEK, referring to the latest Commodity Markets Outlook by World Bank, the Minister said that the cost of energy should not be allowed to outstrip the paying capacity of consuming nations. And this imperative needs to be configured by the consuming countries, in planning their production profiles for future," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a statement.

India is dependent on imports for as much as 85% of its oil needs and 55% of its natural gas demand. The country’s consumption has also been 15-16% higher than the pre-covid level.

Puri added that India is having conversations with Opec-plus grouping and also bilateral conversations with producing nations as has been the case with other countries.

With India’s domestic energy production being low, energy security is an important focus area for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

In response to a query about an ideal crude oil price band Puri said, “Any consumer would want the lowest price. But you have to be realistic."

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave. The prices since then have rallied and was $73.13 a barrel in September, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

Puri added that there has been an underinvestment in hydrocarbon exploration and production, with energy transition imposing a cost.

India is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through 23 refineries. Domestic production holds the key to India’s energy security. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

“Supply is shorter than demand which is a recipe for higher prices," Puri said.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s domestic oil production continuing to falter in September with the crude oil production down 1.74% as compared to the corresponding period last year. However, according to the monthly production report released by ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was an 26.6% increase in gas production in September.

“Shri Puri said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is focused on increasing exploration in India to reduce import dependency. He said that currently in India, only 6 out of the 26 sedimentary basins have been explored," the statement said.

“We are looking for international partners to participate in the exploration journey of India," he said according to the statement.

In other development state run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has called for a relook at the pricing formula for gas available under administered price mechanism (APM) and make some adjustments, said India’s petroleum and natural gas secretary Tarun Kapoor on Friday.

Speaking at the India Energy Forum, Kapoor said for the APM gas, price adjustment happens with a time gap. He added that while there is a time gap, the prices do go up and even within the formula there is provision for adjustments.

“So, there shouldn’t be a problem," Kapoor said.

After prices remained unchanged for the first six months of the current financial year, India increased the domestic natural gas price by 62% from $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $2.9 per mmBtu under the domestic gas price regime.

