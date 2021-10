“Hardeep Singh Puri today said that unless the prices of crude oil are maintained at sustainable levels, it will severely impact the green shoots of global economic recovery. In his Closing Remarks at India Energy Forum CERAWEEK, referring to the latest Commodity Markets Outlook by World Bank, the Minister said that the cost of energy should not be allowed to outstrip the paying capacity of consuming nations. And this imperative needs to be configured by the consuming countries, in planning their production profiles for future," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}