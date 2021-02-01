New Delhi: With an eye on Pakistan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday increased the budgetary allocation of strategically important Pakul Dul hydropower project on Marusudar river, a tributary of Chenab by 61.25% to ₹602.53 crore for the next financial year.

The government plans to expedite the construction of the 1,000 megawatts (MW) project, which will be the first storage hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mint reported on 26 January about a higher budgetary allocation grant and loan to Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt. Ltd to expedite the construction of the Pakul Dul hydropower project for which Pakistan has raised objections.

Implication

Chenab river flows from India into Pakistan. The task is seen as strategically vital in the context of China developing the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the region. The control on river water flow also acts as a force-multiplier during times of aggression.

The increased assistance is part of India’s plans to fully utilize its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. According to the Indus Waters Treaty, whoever builds the project first will have the first rights on the river waters. Pakistan had raised objections to the 330MW project on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of Jhelum, and the 48 MW Lower Kalnai hydroelectric project on the Chenab river.

Context

India wants to expedite establishment of important hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir post its reorganization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Pakal Dul project in May 2018. With a total cost of ₹8,112.12 crore, the project will help improve water availability in the lean season. It will also provide 12% free power to Jammu and Kashmir and 1% free power towards the local area development fund.

Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt. Ltd, is a joint venture between state-run NHPC Ltd, Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corp. Ltd (JKSPDC), and the country’s largest electricity trader, PTC India Ltd, which is constructing the project. NHPC is the largest investor in Jammu and Kashmir and has invested around ₹20,778 crore there in the past four decades.

