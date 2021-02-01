The increased assistance is part of India’s plans to fully utilize its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. According to the Indus Waters Treaty, whoever builds the project first will have the first rights on the river waters. Pakistan had raised objections to the 330MW project on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of Jhelum, and the 48 MW Lower Kalnai hydroelectric project on the Chenab river.