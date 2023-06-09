New Delhi: Union coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Friday emphasized the need for diversified use of coal to ensure energy security and support the government’s decarbonization mission.

During his keynote address at the “Blue Hydrogen-Energy Security and Hydrogen Economy" event organized by the coal ministry, the secretary highlighted the importance of discussing available technologies for coal to hydrogen conversion, cost competitiveness, global experiences, and the development of a forward-looking strategy.

Referring to the recommendations of the committee set up by the ministry to identify actionable points for the coal sector in support of the green hydrogen mission, Meena urged participants to deliberate on these recommendations and finalize an action plan. He also suggested the formation of an advisory committee within the ministry comprising experts who can regularly deliberate on the subject and promote gasification.

The committee report on the green hydrogen mission, presented by Debasish Nanda, director, BD, CIL, and chairman of the committee, provided a comprehensive analysis of the current status, challenges, and future prospects of green hydrogen production in the country.

A panel discussion, chaired by Debasish Nanda explored various ideas and strategies for the future. The session focused on the potential of hydrogen in decarbonizing steelmaking processes and discussed innovative approaches and technologies to reduce carbon emissions in the steel industry, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. The discussion also explored the applications of hydrogen in scaling up Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) projects.