Coal diversification key to energy security1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Coal secretary Meena highlighted the importance of discussing available technologies for coal to hydrogen conversion, cost competitiveness, global experiences, and the development of a forward-looking strategy.
New Delhi: Union coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Friday emphasized the need for diversified use of coal to ensure energy security and support the government’s decarbonization mission.
