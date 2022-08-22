Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh launched India's first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune on Sunday.

At the event, Singh called Green hydrogen an excellent clean energy vector that enables deep decarbonization of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining industry, fertiliser industry, steel industry, cement industry and also from the heavy commercial transportation sector

The minister informed the gathering that the fuel cell utilizes Hydrogen and Air to generate electricity to power the bus and the only effluent from the bus is water and could be the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation to date.

For instance, a single diesel bus plying on long-distance routes typically emits 100 tons of CO2 annually and there are over a million such buses in India.

Fuel Cell vehicles also give zero greenhouse gas emissions in stark contrast to diesel-powered heavy commercial vehicles which account for 12-14% CO2 and particulate emissions.

He believes Hydrogen fuelled vehicles provide an excellent means to eliminate the on-road emissions from the heavy commercial transportation sector.

Singh further added the high efficiency of fuel cell vehicles and the high energy density of hydrogen ensures that the operational costs in rupees per kilometre for fuel cell trucks and buses are lower than diesel-powered vehicles and this could bring freight revolution in India.

Singh says India can pole-vault from being a net importer of fossil energy to becoming a net exporter of clean hydrogen energy and thus, providing global leadership in hydrogen space by becoming a large green hydrogen producer and supplier of equipment for green hydrogen.

He also lauded the Prime Minister's Hydrogen Vision in ensuring Atma Nirbhar means of affordable and accessible clean energy, meeting climate change goals, and creating new entrepreneurs and jobs

The minister shared a video of the launch event through his Twitter handle.

He wrote,"Inspired by PM Sh @NarendraModi's National Green Hydrogen Mission, unveiled India's first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-#CSIR at #Pune, supported by Union Ministry of Science & Technology."

VIDEO: Inspired by PM Sh @NarendraModi's National Green Hydrogen Mission, unveiled India's first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-#CSIR at #Pune, supported by Union Ministry of Science & Technology. pic.twitter.com/pNtEj9h5xw — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 21, 2022





He also praised the prowess of Indian scientists and engineers as no less than the best in the world while also making it at much lower costs.

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus is a product of the joint development efforts by KPIT and CSIR-NCL.



























