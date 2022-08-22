Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveils India's first Hydrogen fuel cell bus2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 07:15 AM IST
Dr Jitendra Singh launched India's first indigenously developed Hydrogen fuel cell bus developed by KPIT-CSIR on Sunday
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh launched India's first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune on Sunday.