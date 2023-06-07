Time running out for climate action: RK Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh warned about the imminent climate crisis and emphasized the urgency of stepping up investment in green energy to tackle the challenge of global warming.

Speaking at the eighth meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Singh, who currently presides over the ISA as the president, underscored the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources to combat the climate crisis. He said that the question is no longer if, but how swiftly, the world can transition to green energy. Highlighting the exponential growth of solar power, Singh indicated that it holds the key to drive this transformation.

Over the past decade, global solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity has soared, reaching around 942 gigawatts (GW), with a record 175 GW added in 2021 alone. Such progress is positioning solar energy as the premier renewable energy technology, propelling the world towards net-zero emissions.

The minister also pointed to the potential of solar PV in various sectors, including agriculture and surface-integrated cells, creating opportunities for wider solar energy deployment and expediting the energy transition.

Singh lauded the ISA’s relentless efforts towards the global solar energy transition, including initiatives like the Solar Finance Facility and the SolarX Grand Challenge. Despite the strides made, he stressed the need for increased funding, particularly for the least developed countries, to support their energy transition.

Congratulating the ISA members on their efforts, Singh emphasized the necessity of global action to reach net-zero emissions, reminding everyone of our moral duty to safeguard the environment for future generations.

Highlighting the ISA’s continued commitment to a greener future, Singh noted that the organisation’s nine programmes span multiple sectors, including agriculture, health, transport, and green hydrogen. He called for an increase in contributions to green funds and a focus on facilitating access to clean energy, especially in African countries.

“We need to ask our conscience whether we are doing enough," Singh concluded, saying that the number of people without access to clean energy needs to decrease.