Time running out for climate action: RK Singh

Time running out for climate action: RK Singh1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Singh underscored the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources to combat the climate crisis. Highlighting the exponential growth of solar power, Singh indicated that it holds the key to drive this transformation.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh warned about the imminent climate crisis and emphasized the urgency of stepping up investment in green energy to tackle the challenge of global warming.
