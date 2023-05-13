NEW DELHI: Union power and new and renewable energy minister R.K. Singh on Saturday urged industry leaders to set targets for going green and take advantage of the provisions of the Green Energy Open Access Rules to get green power at reasonable rates, while also contributing to a greener and sustainable environment.

The minister was charging a meeting with industry stakeholders to discuss issues related to the green energy open access rules. The meeting, held in hybrid mode, had over 500 participants attending virtually and 50 present physically.

“The Green Energy Open Access Rules, 2022 are a major step towards India going green and cutting emissions by 45% in line with India’s updated NDC target for 2030. It will also help bring down power costs significantly," Singh said.

The minister also asked stakeholders to inform the government if the Green Energy Open Access Rules were not being followed in letter and spirit so that the government could take up the issue with the concerned agencies and take penal actions if required.

The government had notified the Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022 last year to accelerate India’s renewable energy programmes.

The green energy open access rules promote the generation, purchase and consumption of green energy, including energy from waste-to-energy plants. Any consumer can access Green Open Access, and the limit of Open Access Transaction has been reduced from 1 MW to 100 kW for green energy to enable small consumers to purchase renewable power through open access.

According to the ministry, consumers are entitled to demand the supply of green power from distribution companies and the discoms would be obligated to procure and supply green power to eligible consumers. Approval for Green Open Access is to be granted in 15 days or else it will be deemed to have been granted.

The Ministry of Power has already notified the Grid Controller of India Ltd as Central Nodal Agency which operates the Green Open Access Registry portal, which is the single window portal to register and apply for the Green Energy Open Access. All information related to approvals, rejections, revisions, curtailment etc. is made available to the respective participants through the web-based GOAR portal, which acts as a central registry.