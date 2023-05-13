Union power minister urges industry to set targets for going green1 min read 13 May 2023, 03:30 PM IST
The minister was charging a meeting with industry stakeholders to discuss issues related to the green energy open access rules
NEW DELHI: Union power and new and renewable energy minister R.K. Singh on Saturday urged industry leaders to set targets for going green and take advantage of the provisions of the Green Energy Open Access Rules to get green power at reasonable rates, while also contributing to a greener and sustainable environment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×