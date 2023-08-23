Run on full capacity till 31 Oct, ICB plants told1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:39 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Amid rising demand, the Union ministry of power on Wednesday directed imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to operate at full capacity till the end of October.The original directive on this was issued in February when ICB plants were asked to run at full capacity till 15 June. This was extended till September.