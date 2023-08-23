comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Run on full capacity till 31 Oct, ICB plants told
Back

NEW DELHI : Amid rising demand, the Union ministry of power on Wednesday directed imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to operate at full capacity till the end of October.The original directive on this was issued in February when ICB plants were asked to run at full capacity till 15 June. This was extended till September.

The fresh extension comes after peak power demand hit record highs in August. On 17 August, it reached 234 GW, surpassing Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) projection of 230 GW for 2023. “It has now been decided to extend the time period for Section 11 directive to imported coal based generators, up to 31.10.2023," said a ministry letter to ICB power plants.Going ahead, demand is expected to remain elevated due to El Nino effect. The government’s weather department says rains during the second half of the monsoon season are expected to be on the lower side of normal, ranging between 94% and 99% of the long period average.

The Centre has taken a number of steps this year to meet the high demand anticipated after the country witnessed a panic situation amid low availability of domestic coal and high international coal prices in 2021 and 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rituraj Baruah
Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App