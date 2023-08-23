NEW DELHI : Amid rising demand, the Union ministry of power on Wednesday directed imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to operate at full capacity till the end of October.The original directive on this was issued in February when ICB plants were asked to run at full capacity till 15 June. This was extended till September.

The fresh extension comes after peak power demand hit record highs in August. On 17 August, it reached 234 GW, surpassing Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) projection of 230 GW for 2023. “It has now been decided to extend the time period for Section 11 directive to imported coal based generators, up to 31.10.2023," said a ministry letter to ICB power plants.Going ahead, demand is expected to remain elevated due to El Nino effect. The government’s weather department says rains during the second half of the monsoon season are expected to be on the lower side of normal, ranging between 94% and 99% of the long period average.

The Centre has taken a number of steps this year to meet the high demand anticipated after the country witnessed a panic situation amid low availability of domestic coal and high international coal prices in 2021 and 2022.