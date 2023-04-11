Quality, reliable, affordable, 24X7 power supply necessary to become developed nation: RK Singh1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:12 PM IST
The minister also emphasised the importance of correct subsidy accounting. He reiterated that smart prepaid metering is the only solution to overcome the issues of delayed billing and inadequate payments.
New Delhi: Union power minister R K Singh on Tuesday said that 24x7 quality, reliable and affordable power supply to all the electricity consumers in the country is necessary for India to become a developed nation. He also emphasised on the importance of having a viable and modern power sector for overall economic growth of the country.
