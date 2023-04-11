New Delhi: Union power minister R K Singh on Tuesday said that 24x7 quality, reliable and affordable power supply to all the electricity consumers in the country is necessary for India to become a developed nation. He also emphasised on the importance of having a viable and modern power sector for overall economic growth of the country.

Singh was chairing the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting with states and state power utilities, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

It was highlighted that most of the power distribution companies (discoms) have started implementing reform measures prescribed by the ministry of power under its various initiatives like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Additional Prudential Norms, and Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) Rules 2022.

He said that discoms and gencos have benefitted from Late Payment Surcharge Rules 2022, notified by the Ministry in June 2022.

The minister also emphasised the importance of correct subsidy accounting. He reiterated that smart prepaid metering is the only solution to overcome the issues of delayed billing and inadequate payments.

During the meeting, he launched the RDSS module of integrated web portal for power distribution sector Schemes. The portal will revolutionize the monitoring of all distribution sector schemes. This platform will provide real-time updates and insights into the implementation of power distribution schemes including RDSS, enabling transparency and efficiency.

The minister also launched the 11th Integrated Rating of Power Distribution Utilities – 2022, 2nd Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs – 2022 and the State Energy Efficiency Index – 2022.

‘’Integrated Ratings of 24 discoms have improved from previous year ratings. Four discom, namely MESCOM, CHESCOM & GESCOM and AP Eastern DISCOM, have shown notable improvement by 3 notches. Further, 8 discoms viz. MSEDCL, APDCL, Ajmer, KSEB, HESCOM, BESCOM, Odisha South and Odisha North Discoms have improved their ratings by 2 notches,‘’ the power ministry said.